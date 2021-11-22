West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for November 22; 1st Prize Rs 50 Lakh

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is a weekly lottery of West Bengal conducted every Monday at 4 PM. State Lottery Sambad declare the winners of this lottery through a lucky draw held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta offers monetary prizes up to the sixth position and a ticket is pulled out from the lucky draw for each position. The winning ticket numbers are released online on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. Those, who bought Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta tickets for today’s lucky draw, can check the result after 4 PM.

The first lucky winner of today’s lottery can take home a whopping cash prize of up to Rs 50 lakh. The participants whose ticket number will grab the second spot in the winning list will get Rs. 9,000, whereas the third and fourth prize amount, is Rs. 500 and Rs 250, respectively. The fifth winner of today’s WB lottery will get Rs 120 and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here are the steps to check the winning lottery ticket numbers of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery for November 22.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Wes Bengal Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 22.11.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4.00 pm result

Step 3: The West Bengal Monday’s lottery result will get displayed on the screen, check the winning numbers and match them with your ticket numbers.

If your ticket number matches with any of those on the winning list, you will be required to present it at the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize money. It must be noted that the lottery tickets should be in a good condition as mutilated or destroyed tickets will not be considered valid and the winners will lose their prize money.

Also, the winning lottery tickets are valid up to 30 days from the date of declaration of result i.e, November 22.

The winners will be allowed to take the prize money home only after the competition of the required verification process. The prize money of West Bengal lotteries is subjected to a tax deduction if it falls in the tax bracket.

