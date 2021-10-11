West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for October 11 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Finally it is the day when ticket holders of October 11, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will get to know the results of the lucky draw. Participants must reach for their tickets today as Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results will be declared by the West Bengal State Lottery department on its official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm.

The ticket which wins the first prize for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is set to have claim over Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, winners of second and third prize winners will receive Rs9,000 for and Rs 500 respectively. The fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250. The consolation prize winner of today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta will receive Rs1,000.

Follow these simple steps to check Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winning list:

Step 1: Visit www.lotterysambadresult.in as your first step to check the winning list.

Step 2: The lottery website will appear on your screens with multiple hyperlinks guiding you to different lottery results. You have to click on the hyperlink that will take you to Monday’s October 11 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where the list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be available.

Winners of Monday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery tickets must report to the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days. Today’s winners must also note that they should carry their lottery ticket along with a valid photo identification proof for the mandatory authentication process. The money will be transferred to the accounts of the winners after mandatory tax deductions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.