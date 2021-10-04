West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for October 4 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government conducts popular daily, weekly and annual lotteries under the set up of the State Directorate. The lucky draws rolled out at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata take place in a traditional offline, paper method. The lottery schemes are organised under the supervision of two independent judges. Each lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6 and is sold at state-authorised shops.

The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Sambad Lottery is conducted every Monday and the results of the draw are released online at 4 pm. The outcome is regularly published in the state’s local leading newspapers. The winning numbers for October 4 lottery will be updated on the department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in. Participants can find out whether luck favoured them by visiting the official portal.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Department or simply type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search

Step 2: Look for the hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 04.10.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4.00 pm result and click

Step 3: On a fresh page, a list of winning lottery ticket numbers will appear

Step 4: Check the lottery result and match them with your ticket numbers

If you wish to claim your prize amount, submit your lottery ticket along with valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. Your documents will be checked by the officials in order to verify authenticity. The process of claiming the winning amount has to be completed within 30 days from the date of the announcement of the result. The entitled winner can receive the prize sum post verification and tax deduction.

West Bengal State Lottery Department weekly games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Dear Bangasree Damodar Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

