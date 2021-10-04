West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for October 4 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government conducts popular daily, weekly and annual lotteries under the set up of the State Directorate. The lucky draws rolled out at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata take place in a traditional offline, paper method. The lottery schemes are organised under the supervision of two independent judges. Each lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6 and is sold at state-authorised shops.
The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Sambad Lottery is conducted every Monday and the results of the draw are released online at 4 pm. The outcome is regularly published in the state’s local leading newspapers. The winning numbers for October 4 lottery will be updated on the department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in. Participants can find out whether luck favoured them by visiting the official portal.
Prize structure:
- First prize: Rs 50 lakh
- Second prize: Rs 9,000
- Third prize: Rs 500
- Fourth prize: Rs 250
- Fifth prize: Rs 120
- Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Step-by-step procedure:
Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Department or simply type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search
Step 2: Look for the hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 04.10.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4.00 pm result and click
Step 3: On a fresh page, a list of winning lottery ticket numbers will appear
Step 4: Check the lottery result and match them with your ticket numbers
If you wish to claim your prize amount, submit your lottery ticket along with valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. Your documents will be checked by the officials in order to verify authenticity. The process of claiming the winning amount has to be completed within 30 days from the date of the announcement of the result. The entitled winner can receive the prize sum post verification and tax deduction.
West Bengal State Lottery Department weekly games:
- Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
- Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
- Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
- Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
- Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
- Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
- Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
