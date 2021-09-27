West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for September 27 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Sambad Lottery draw for September 27 will be conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The venue for this lottery is fixed at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. Each lottery ticket is priced at just Rs 6 and can be purchased from any state-authorised shop. The lottery results are regularly updated on the official website lotterysambadresult.in after 4 pm. The outcome can also be checked, once released, in local newspapers. Lottery ticket buyers can simply follow the easy procedure to check results online and find out if luck has favoured them.

Prize Structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step procedure:

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Lottery Department official website or in the search box, type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Find the hyperlink, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 27.9.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4:00 pm result and click this tab on a new web page

Step 3: From a long list displaying winning numbers on your screen, carefully find your lucky number

Step 4: See if the displayed numbers match with your lottery ticket. If the two numbers correspond, then you are a lucky winner

Visit the West Bengal Gazette office if you are a winning ticket holder. In order to claim your prize, you should complete the verification process. Report to the department officials with your winning lottery ticket and valid identity proof. They will check for authenticity. This process can be completed only 30 days after the results are announced, after that the ticket and its number will be considered invalid.

Daily lotteries by West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Dear Bangasree Damodar Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

