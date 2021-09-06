West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results for September 6 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Government conducts the State Lotteries for every day of the week. The State Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Teesta is rolled out every Monday. The West Bengal Lottery systems have their official website where they announce the results at 4pm. The lucky lottery numbers for September 6 will be updated at lotterysambadresult.in. If you are one of the lottery ticket holders, you can check if luck has favoured you.

Once released, you can view the result and see if you made it to the winner list. All the lottery results are released in PDF format, and are available to be accessed by the lottery ticket buyers. The lottery ticket is sold for Rs 6 at state-authorised lottery shops.

Following is the prize list, if you are a winner:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Lottery ticket holders can follow the steps mentioned below to view the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal lottery department or just search www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 6.9.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result

Step 3: A new page will display the list of winning lottery tickets

Step 4: Match the winning numbers on the screen with your lottery ticket to check if you are one of the lucky winners

The participants with the winning lottery ticket should visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office to claim their bumper prize. The validity for the ticket and the number is within 30 days from the date of the result. The winning ticket should be submitted along with a valid identity proof to the authorities for the verification process.

Here is a list of the weekly lotteries conducted by the department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

These weekly lotteries are conducted through The Directorate of State Lotteries, set up under the Finance (Revenue) Department in 1968. The draws held are only under the supervision of two independent judges. The venue remains fixed and is revealed ahead of every draw.

