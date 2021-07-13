West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result for July 13; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal lottery department gives you opportunities throughout the week to earn some money by putting your luck to test. Today, on July 13, the results for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will be declared at 4 pm. The winners for the Tuesday lottery are announced through a lucky draw. Participants of the West Bengal weekly lottery draw can check the results on the official portal of the department, https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/.

If you have purchased the ticket, this is how you can view the West Bengal Tuesday lottery result for July 13:

Step 1: Open the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official portal on an internet browser or click on https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2: It will lead you to the homepage of the West Bengal lottery result. Click on the link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 13.07.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’

Step 3: The result of the weekly lottery will be opened in a pdf form. Participants are expected to download it and search for their lottery ticket number in the winning list

In the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, participants who are able to bag a place in the winning list can win maximum prize money of upto Rs 50 lakh and minimum prize money of Rs120. The person who captures the top spot will take home the prize of Rs50 lakh. The second prize is of Rs9,000, while the winner of the third spot is given Rs500. People who come fourth and fifth are given Rs250 and Rs120, respectively. Apart from these awards, a consolation prize of Rs1,000 is also given.

The winners of the West Bengal Tuesday lotteryDear Bangalakshmi Torshahave 30 days to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office after the results are announced. The participants are expected to submit a hard copy of their lottery ticket, a photo id proof, and other required documents.

The winning amount is credited to the bank account after the verification is completed. If the winning prize comes under the tax bracket, the required amount will be deducted as per the rules of the state government.

