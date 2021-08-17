West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result Out, Here's How to Check

West Bengal State Lottery department will announce the weekly lottery result for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha today on August 17 at 4 pm. The results of the West Bengal Tuesday Sambad Lottery will be published online on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. Those who have bought the lottery tickets for the West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can check the result by visiting the official website. The price of each ticket of the West Bengal weekly lottery is Rs 6.The state lottery department offers Rs 50 lakh as the first prize. There are a total of five prizes offered by the department.

Here is the list of prizes that one can win if their luck will favour them:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Steps to check West Bengal Tuesday lottery draw result for August 17

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal lottery department’s official portal www.lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage, find “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery 4 PM’ and click on it

Step 3: A list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be opemed on a new page.

Step 4: Search for your lottery ticket numbers in the winning list and see if you got lucky today or not.

If you happen to be one of the lucky winners, you will be required to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to claim your winning amount. The winning lottery ticket will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of results. You will have to produce your winning ticket along with valid identity proof to receive the winning amount.

West Bengal lottery department organises 7 weekly lotteries. Here’s a day-wise list of the seven lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

