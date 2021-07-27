West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The lucky draw result for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will be announced by the West Bengal State Lottery department today afternoon. Participants who are interested in checking today’s result should visit the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm to see the list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Those interested can purchase West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket for Rs 6 which can be bought from any lottery shop in the state. If you are one of the ticket-holders of Tuesday’s lottery ticket, then you stand a chance to win one of the several prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh as the first prize to Rs 250 as the fourth prize. The West Bengal lottery department also conducts a lucky draw for one consolation prize winner.

Check out the list of prizes here:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Follow these steps to check Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw-winning tickets:

Step 1: Through the help of an internet search engine of your preference, visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery department on your smartphone or computer. You can also click on the given link to reach the website: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The lottery website will appear on your screen with its homepage. Once you reach the homepage, you have to look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM” or “Result 4pm”

Step 3: As you click on the given hyperlink, you will be redirected to a fresh web page where the list of the winning lottery tickets will appear for today’s lucky draw.

Step 4: As the winning list appears, check whether your ticket number has won any of the the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery prizes

Those ticket-owners who find their number matching with any of the winning numbers must visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on July 27.

