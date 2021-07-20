West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results at 4 PM; Check Details

Today may turn out to be a lucky day for some of the ticket-holders of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. The West Bengal lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw for today’s lottery prizes. The results of the much-anticipated lottery prizes will be available for the viewers at 4pm. Those who have bought the ticket for today’s lucky draw can check the results at 4pm, which will be available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The tickets of West Bengal lottery are available from state-certified ticket counters. One lottery ticket can be bought for Rs 6. Today’s lottery ticket-holders have a chance of winning the top prize of Rs 50 lakh in the lucky draw. The second and third prize winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will win Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 from the state lottery department. The fourth prize for Tuesday’s lucky draw is Rs 250, while the fifth prize winner will take home Rs 120. The state lottery department also gives out a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one of the lucky draw winners.

Follow these steps to check today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result and if your ticket number is one of the lucky winning numbers.

Step 1: Type in the official web address of West Bengal Lottery Sambad on your nearest search engine, or follow the given link at,lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official home page of the state lottery website will appear on your screen. Here, the participants should look for the 4PM result tab which will redirect them to a new web page

Step 3: The new web page where you will be redirected to, will feature a list of winning lottery tickets for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw

Step 4: Check if the ticket number matches with any of the given numbers on the winning list

Those who find their ticket number matching with one of the winning lottery tickets mentioned in the list must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The winners should visit the West Bengal Gazette office, with their ticket and a valid identification proof for mandatory verification

