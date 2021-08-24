West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for August 24; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is a weekly lottery conducted every Tuesday. The results of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery will be released at 4pm. The West Bengal ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery results for August 24 will be updated on the official site lotterysambadresult.in. Each ticket is priced at Rs 6. Those who have tried their luck this time and bought the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery ticket can check if they have won any prize. The lottery ticket buyers can see the results, once announced, to find out if their lucky numbers are on the winners list.

The lucky winners are entitled to the prizes as mentioned below:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

Follow the steps mentioned below to check August 24, 2021 lottery results:

Step 1: Just search www.lotterysambadresult.in or visit the official West Bengal lottery department website

Step 2: Find ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery 4 PM’ on homepage and just click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying a complete list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Step 4: Carefully match the displayed numbers with those mentioned on your lottery ticket to check if you are a lucky winner

If you are one of the lucky winners, report to the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize money. The validity of the winning ticket number is not more than 30 days from the date of the declaration of the results. Submit your winning lottery ticket along with a valid identity proof, to be verified by the authorities. Post the authentication process, the winner can take the prize amount home.

The State Lottery Department rolls out seven different lotteries for each day of the week. Here is a list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here