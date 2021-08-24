West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for August 24; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is a weekly lottery conducted every Tuesday. The results of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery will be released at 4pm. The West Bengal ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery results for August 24 will be updated on the official site lotterysambadresult.in. Each ticket is priced at Rs 6. Those who have tried their luck this time and bought the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery ticket can check if they have won any prize. The lottery ticket buyers can see the results, once announced, to find out if their lucky numbers are on the winners list.
The lucky winners are entitled to the prizes as mentioned below:
First prize: Rs 50 lakh
Second prize: Rs 9.000
Third prize: Rs 500
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Consolation prize: Rs 1000
Follow the steps mentioned below to check August 24, 2021 lottery results:
Step 1: Just search www.lotterysambadresult.in or visit the official West Bengal lottery department website
Step 2: Find ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery 4 PM’ on homepage and just click on it
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying a complete list of winning lottery ticket numbers
Step 4: Carefully match the displayed numbers with those mentioned on your lottery ticket to check if you are a lucky winner
If you are one of the lucky winners, report to the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize money. The validity of the winning ticket number is not more than 30 days from the date of the declaration of the results. Submit your winning lottery ticket along with a valid identity proof, to be verified by the authorities. Post the authentication process, the winner can take the prize amount home.
The State Lottery Department rolls out seven different lotteries for each day of the week. Here is a list:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
