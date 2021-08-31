West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for August 31 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out the popular Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery every Tuesday. The weekly West Bengal Sambad Lottery draw results will be declared at 4pm. The ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery results for August 31 will be updated on lotterysambadresult.in, the official portal. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 6. Ticket holders can view the results to see if they have won the lottery. Once the results are announced, the ticket buyers can find out if they are one of the lucky winners.

Following is the prize amount structure for the lucky winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

Participants can follow the procedure as mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 31.8.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: View the result on the new page. A list of winning ticket numbers will be displayed

Step 4: Match the numbers with the ones stated on your lottery ticket to see if your ticket one the lottery

Things to know:

Visit the West Bengal Gazette office if you have to claim the prize money. The validity of the number and the lottery is not more than 30 days from the date of announcement of the results. Submit your winning ticket along with a valid identity proof for verification. Post the authentication process, the winner can take the prize amount home. The amount will be handed over by the authorities only after the deduction of taxes.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts seven lotteries. Here is a list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

