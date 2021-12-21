West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for December 21 at 4 PM; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: It is a new day and a new chance for West Bengal lottery Sambad players. On Tuesday, December 21, the state’s lottery department will be announcing the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw. If you happen to be one of the ticket-holders of Tuesday’s lucky draw then you must remember to visit the official website of Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm.

The tickets for the West Bengal lottery are sold for Rs 6 each and players stand a chance of winning exciting money prizes. The first prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will be taking home Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

This will be followed by the fourth prize who will receive Rs 250 and a fifth prize winner taking home Rs 120. The consolation prize winner of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will be winning Rs 1,000

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Among the multiple lottery results featured on the homepage, click on the “4PM Result” option.

Step 3: The new web page will show a list of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha tickets that have won some prizes.

Step 4: Participants can match their Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket number with numbers given on the result.

Winners of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will have to claim the prize money within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Lottery winners will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, where they will be required to submit their ticket along with a valid photo identification proof.

After the authentication of the winners, the prize money will be transferred to their accounts. It must be noted that large amounts of prize money will be given after proper tax deduction.

