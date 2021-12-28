West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for December 28 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The last Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha for the year will be organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The lucky draw is highly awaited every Tuesday by those individuals who eagerly participate in anticipation of winning monetary prizes. One of the 13 states to host legal lotteries in India, West Bengal conducts traditional lotteries in an offline, paper-based method.

Conducted daily, weekly and annually, these lotteries are held under the supervision of two independent judges. The venue for these lotteries remains fixed at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata.

If you wish to try your luck, just buy a lottery ticket from state-authorised counters, which sell them for Rs 6 each. The result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will be updated at 4pm on the department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in in a pdf format. Lottery ticket buyers can also look for the winning numbers in the state’s local newspapers that regularly publish the lottery results.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Procedure to view results:

Step 1: Log on to the official Sambad Lottery website or type in the search box: www.lotterysambadresult.in to view the results.

Step 2: Look for the tab that flashes ‘Lottery Sambad Result 28.12.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result and simply click.

Step 3: A long list will appear on your screen with winning numbers of the day’s lottery

Step 4: Match the published figures with your ticket

All the prize money process is completed at the West Bengal Gazette office. The department officials will examine your winning lottery ticket for authentication. This is the reason why you should maintain the lottery ticket in the best condition as marred tickets are deemed invalid for claim. You will also need to submit a valid identification proof. The process to claim the money should be completed within the period of 30 days after the result day. The winning sum is credited after verification and tax deduction only.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

