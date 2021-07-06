West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for July 6; Here’s How to Check

The West Bengal state lottery department will publish the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha winners’ name for July 6 today at 4 pm. The result will be made available on the official portal, https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. Those who participated in the West Bengal weekly lottery draw will be able to view the result by using their ticket number. The winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is announced through a lucky draw.

Here’s how you view/download the West Bengal Tuesday lottery result for July 6:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official portal or click here https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2: Once the homepage of the West Bengal lottery result is opened, click on the link ‘Lottery Sambad Result 06.07.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’

Step 3: The lottery result will be opened in a pdf form which candidates need to download and search for their lottery ticket number

Those whose ticket number is on the winning list can win maximum prize money of upto Rs 50 lakh. However, the least prize money that one can win is Rs 120.

Here’s the list of prize money that the ticket holders can win in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The winners of the West Bengal Tuesday lottery can claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result announcement. They will have to submit a hard copy of their lottery ticket, a valid photo id proof and other required documents for verification. The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery prizes will be given to winners after a tax deduction as per the state government rules.

West Bengal State lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries draw every day. Those willing to try their luck can buy the ticket from any of the authorised vendors across the state.

