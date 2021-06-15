West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for June 15 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

It might turn out to be a lucky day for those who bought the ticket for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha. The West Bengal lottery department will be holding the lucky draw for today’s lottery prizes. The results of the much-awaited lottery prizes will be out at 4pm. Participants can check the results available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at, lotterysambadresult.in.

The tickets of West Bengal lottery can be bought from certified ticket counters for just Rs 6 across the state. Those who buy the ticket for the lottery game have a chance of winning the top prize of Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 from the state lottery department.

The fourth prize for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is Rs 250 while the fifth prize winner will get Rs 120. The state lottery department also runs a lucky draw for a consolation prize winner who receives Rs 1,000.

Here is how one can check the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result to see if their ticket number is one of the lucky winning numbers.

Step 1: Enter the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad on your search engine, or follow the given link: lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The state lottery website will appear on your screen with its homepage. Here, the participants can click on the 4PM Result tab that will redirect them to a new web page

Step 3: The fresh web page will show the list of winning lottery tickets for Tuesday’s lucky draw

Step 4: Ticket-holders can then check if their ticket number matches with any of the given numbers on the winning list

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning lottery tickets mentioned in the list, then you must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The winners should visit the West Bengal Gazette office, with their ticket and a valid ID proof for mandatory verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here