West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for November 16 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

If you have bought the ticket for West Bengal’s ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery, the state lottery department will announce the result at 4 pm on November 16. Participants can check the result at the official website of West Bengal State Lottery Sambad, lotterysambadresult.in. The winner of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery’s first prize will take home Rs 50 lakh.

The second spot winner will take home Rs 9,000, followed by the third prize winner who will be rewarded with Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prize of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery is Rs250 and Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 will also be given out to one lucky winner of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery.

The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ is held every Tuesday and the results are announced at 4 pm.

Step-by-step guide to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery, lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 16.11.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result.

Step 3: The West Bengal State Lottery result will get displayed.

Here’s How to Claim the Prize Money:

If a participant’s ticket matches the winning number, they will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the money.

Remember that the lottery ticket will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

Once the ticket is presented at the West Bengal Gazette office, the department will carry out the verification process. The winners can take home the prize money, once the authenticity is tested.

The winning amount, if it falls in the tax bracket, will be handed over to the winner, after the taxes are deducted.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly names:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

