West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results For November 23; Step-by-step Guide to Check

West Bengal hosts a number of weekly lotteries. Every Tuesday, the ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery is conducted at 4 pm. The State Lottery Sambad declares the winners of the Tuesday lottery through a lucky draw, which is held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ offers up to six monetary prizes, and a ticket will be pulled out from the lucky draw for each position. The winning ticket numbers are released online on the portal of State Lottery Sambad, lotterysambadresult.in. People, who have bought Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha tickets for today’s lucky draw can log onto the site to check the result after 4 PM.

The first lucky winner of the Tuesday lottery gets to take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The ticket which is pulled out for the second spot gets prize money of Rs9,000. It is followed by the third and fourth spots, for which winners are given Rs500 and Rs250. The fifth spot in today’s WB lottery will get Rs 120. Apart from these positions, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is given out to one lucky individual.

Follow these steps to check the winning lottery ticket numbers of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery for November 23:

Step 1: Open the West Bengal Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Of the many links available, tap on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 23.11.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result

Step 3: Once you click on it, Tuesday’s lottery result will get displayed on the screen. Check the winning list and match them with your ticket numbers

What To Do If You Win Tuesday’s ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ Lottery?

If your ticket number matches any of the numbers on the winning list, make sure you keep the ticket safely. The winners can only claim their respective money after presenting the winning ticket and identification proof at the West Bengal Gazette office.

Any damaged or mutilated ticket will not be considered valid, hence, winners will not be given the prize money. The winning lottery tickets are valid upto 30 days from the date of declaration of result, which is, November 23.

Once the verification process of the winning ticket and id proof is completed, the winning amount will get transferred to the winner’s account. Note, if the prize money falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will get deducted at the source.

