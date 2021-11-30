West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for November 30 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The lucky draw for West Bengal Tuesday Weekly lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will be rolled out in the afternoon at 4 PM on November 30. The lucky draw is held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, where two independent judges supervised the entire process. West Bengal is one of the 13 states that conduct legalised lottery on a daily, weekly and annual basis. Those willing to try their luck in West Bengal lotteries can buy tickets for just Rs 6 from any state-authorised shop. The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is a weekly lottery that offers exciting monetary prizes. If you will be one of the lucky winners of today’s lottery, then you may get any of the below-mentioned prizes depending on your position

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

West Bengal Tuesday Lottery For November 30: Procedure To Access Results

Step 1: Open the official portal of the West Bengal Lottery Department or just type and search, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The link for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result will be provided on the homepage. The participants will have to click on the link that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 30.11.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result as there are several other lotteries’ links that will also be available there.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the designated link, a list comprising the winning lottery numbers for today’s lucky draw will appear on the screen.

Step 4: The ticket holders can match the winning numbers carefully with their lottery ticket number.

The winners must ensure that they keep the winning lottery ticket safely or else they will lose their chance to claim the winning amount. Mutilated or destroyed tickets are not accepted under any circumstances. The original copy of the lottery tickets is needed to be submitted to the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize money. The deadline to submit the lottery ticket and complete the documents verification is 30 days from the declaration of the result. The department verifies all the required documents submitted by the winner. The monetary prizes are given to the winner post-authentication and tax deduction (if applicable).

