West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for October 12 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

In India, only 13 states are allowed to conduct lottery games. The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is a popular lottery rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department every Tuesday. As usual, the venue for the lottery will be Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The draws are organised under the supervision of two independent judges in a traditional offline paper method. Each lottery ticket costs just Rs 6.

The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Sambad Lottery result will be announced online after 4 pm. The October 12 lottery winning numbers will be updated on the department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in. Once the results are out, the ticket holders can check the results by visiting the official website.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Procedure to check results:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Lottery Department website or type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On a new page, look for the tab ‘Lottery Sambad Result 12.10.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result and simply tap on it

Step 3: On the screen, a winning ticket numbers list will appear

Step 4: Match the results with your lottery ticket

Claim the prize amount by reporting to the West Bengal Gazette office. Submit your winning lottery ticket as well as valid identity proof along to the department officials. They will verify documents for authentication purposes. The validity of the winning ticket and its numbers is 30 days following the declaration of the lottery results. After the tax deduction, the winner can take the prize sum.

List of daily West Bengal State Lottery Department games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

