West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for October 19 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is rolled out by the State Lottery Department every Tuesday. The venue for the lottery will be Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue. For the newcomers, the West Bengal lottery draws are organised under the supervision of two independent judges. The draw is held in a traditional offline paper method. For participants, each lottery ticket costs just Rs 6.

The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Sambad Lottery result is usually announced online after 4 pm. The October 19 lottery winning numbers will be updated on the official website of the department, lotterysambadresult.in.

Prize structure of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery -

The Tuesday lottery has five prizes and a consolation prize. The first position holder is awarded Rs. 50 lakh followed by Rs. 9,000 to the second position holder. The third and fourth prize winners are given Rs. 500 and Rs. 250. The fifth prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is Rs. 120, while a consolation award of Rs. 1,000 is announced for one lucky winner.

Check the results here:

Step 1: Visit the website of West Bengal Lottery Department website or type www.lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the tab ‘Lottery Sambad Result 19.10.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result and click on it.

Step 3: Once you tap on it, the list of winning ticket numbers will appear

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket number with the winning list.

If you are able to find a place in the winning list of Tuesday’s lottery, report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize. Carry your winning lottery ticket and valid identity proof to the department’s office. Once the verification is completed, the winning prize will be transferred to your account. The validity of the winning ticket is for 30 days following the declaration of the lottery results.

List of daily West Bengal State Lottery Department games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

