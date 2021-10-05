West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for October 5 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will conduct the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on October 5, Tuesday. The state conducts the most popular lottery schemes out of the 13 states allowed to conduct lotteries in the country. The draws, held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, are rolled out under the supervision of two independent judges. The lottery games are organised in an offline, paper method, daily, weekly and annually. Lottery tickets are sold at state-authorised shops, each for just Rs 6.

The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Sambad Lottery result will be released online at 4 pm. The winning numbers for the October 5 lottery will be updated on the official site lotterysambadresult.in. Lottery ticket holders can view the result by visiting the official postal once the results are announced.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Procedure to view results:

Step 1: Go to the official West Bengal Lottery Department website or type in the search engine, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On a new page, locate the link flashing ‘Lottery Sambad Result 05.10.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result and click

Step 3: A winning numbers list will appear on your screen

Step 4: Carefully match the winning figures with your lottery ticket

Report to the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize amount. Submit your winning lottery ticket and valid identity proof to the department officials. They will verify the documents to check authenticity. The validity of the lottery ticket and numbers is for 30 days from the announcement of the results. The winner can receive the prize sum after the verification and tax deduction process.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

