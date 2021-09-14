West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results For September 14 To Be Out At 4 Pm, Here's How To Check

The West Bengal Tuesday Lottery Sambad Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha winners for September 14 will be declared at 4 pm. The result of this West Bengal weekly lottery will be hosted on the official website lotterysambadresult.in. The buyers ofTorsha lottery tickets can access the winning numbers online by searching for their lottery tickets in the result list. The first winner of the lottery will be eligible for a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The secondand thirdprizes are Rs 9000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Here is the complete list of prizes that one can win in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery draw:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

The participants can view/download their West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result by following these steps

Step 1: Copy and paste the official web address of the West Bengal lottery department i.e, www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search bar of an internet browser

Step 2: The homepage of the portal will be opened where the link for “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery 4 PM’ link will be activated

Step 3: Upon clicking on the link, the list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be displayed on a fresh web page

Step 4: The ticket holders can check if their ticket number is printed on the results page or not.

The lucky prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will be required to claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration. They will have to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket along with valid identity proof to the concerned authority for verification. The entitled winner can take the amount home after completion of the verification process.

