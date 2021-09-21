West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for September 21 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Directorate of State Lotteries was set up under the Finance (Revenue) Department in 1968. The enterprise conducts lotteries in the state as per provisions made in distinct Acts, Rules and notifications. Only 13 states in India have the rights to run a lottery game. The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out popular lucky draws - daily, weekly and annual schemes. The lotteries are conducted in a traditional offline, paper method.

The Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Sambad Lottery draw will be held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The cost of each lottery ticket is only Rs 6 and can be acquired from any state-authorised shop. The winning lottery numbers are updated on the official website lotterysambadresult.in and also published in local newspapers. The outcome is released after 4pm online. Lottery ticket buyers can visit the website to check if they have been lucky to win a prize for the September 21 draw.

Check out the prize structure below:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step guide to view the results:

Step 1: On any browser, visit the West Bengal Lottery Department official portal or type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search

Step 2: Find the hyperlink, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 21.9.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ 4.00 pm result on the new page and click on the tab

Step 3: A list of winning numbers will appear on your screen. The online results are usually declared in a PDF format

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the ones displayed on the screen.

To claim the prize amount, report to the West Bengal Gazette office. The winning lottery ticket and numbers are valid for a period of 30 days following the date of the announcement of the result. Produce your winning ticket as well as a valid identity proof to the concerned authorities for verification purposes. The winner entitled will receive the money after tax deduction.

List of daily lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Dear Bangasree Damodar Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

