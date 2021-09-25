West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result at 4 PM; First Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

Held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result is declared at 4 pm every Saturday. The state lottery department conducts daily, weekly and annual lotteries. The winners are decided through the lucky draw conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. The tickets can be bought at state-authorised shops at Rs 6. Once the lottery draw is conducted, the winning numbers are uploaded on the official website lotterysambadresult.in as well as in the local leading newspapers.

Those buying tickets for the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery dated September 25, can check the result by using the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Go to www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The link for Dear Bangasree Damodar 4.00 pm result dated September 25 will be activated on the homepage

Step 3: Upon clicking on the link, a pdf file will be opened on the new page

Step 4: Participants can check the winning lottery numbers and match those with their lottery ticket number

The West Bengal Saturday weekly lottery offers a total of six prizes. The entire list of prizes is available on the online portal in an easily accessible PDF format. One can also check the prize structure of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery here

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Those winning any of the prizes can claim their winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the release of the result. Winners can get their prizes only after the completion of verification conducted by the officials.

