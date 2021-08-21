West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for August 21 at 4 PM; Here's Step-by-step Guide to Check

If you happen to buy the ticket for the August 21 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, then there are chances you might lay hands on one of the six prizes offered by the West Bengal Lottery department. The list of winners for Saturday’s lucky draw will be released on the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadonline.com. The ticket holders can view the results at 4 pm.

The one who is lucky to bag the first spot, take home a whopping prize of Rs 50 lakh. Apart from this, there are other monetary prizes for the remaining spots. The winners of the second prize in today’s lucky draw will win Rs. 9,000. Further, Rs. 500 is rewarded to the ticket holder who bags the third spot. The winner of the fourth position receives Rs. 250, while Rs. 120 is awarded to the one who bags the fifth spot. The West Bengal Lottery department also gives away a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 to one of the lucky winner.

If you are participating for the first time in West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery for August 21, here is how you can check the results by following these steps -

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal lottery department.

Step 2: On the official website, the lottery homepage will appear. Press the hyperlink reading - “Lottery Sambad Result 14.08.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result.”

Step 3: The hyperlink will redirect you to a fresh web page, wherein the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result will be displayed with the winning numbers.

Step 4: To check whether you have won any prize, match the winning numbers with your lottery ticket number.

The ticket holders who are lucky enough to bag a spot in the winning list have 30 days to claim the prize after the results are announced. To claim the prize, individuals would have to complete the verification process by visiting the West Bengal Gazette office. Along with the winning ticket, official identification documents of the individual has to be submitted.

