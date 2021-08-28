West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for August 28: Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Department hasreleased the Saturday weekly lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar result for August 28 at 4 pm today. The winning lottery ticket numbers are nowavailable on the West Bengal lottery Sambad’s official portal lotterysambadresult.in. The participants of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw can check if they have made it to the lucky winner list or not by visiting the official website. The lottery ticket of Dear Bangasree Damodar is available at any state-authorised lottery shop for Rs 6 each.

Here are the steps to check the Dear Bangasree Damodar result:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and look for the homepage of West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official portal at lotterysambadresult.in in

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, the ticket holders will be required to search for the link reading, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 28.08.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ and click on it.

Step 3: A fresh page will be opened with the category-wise winning list of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw dated August 28, 2021.

Step 4: The ticket holders can search for their lottery ticket number in the winning list.

Those whose West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket number is on the winning list, are eligible to win as many as Rs 50 Lakh. The least prize one can get is Rs 250 while the consolation prize is Rs 1000.

Here are the prizes that one can win through the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery draw:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

The winners can claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result from the West Bengal Gazette office. After 30 days, the winning lottery ticket won’t be considered valid. The winners will have to submit a valid photo ID proof for the verification process after which the winners will be handed over the prize money.

