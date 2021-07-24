West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for July 24; Here's How to Check

Are you on the lookout to test your luck and have you bought Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery tickets in its pursuit? If yes then the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket-holders should reach for their tickets since the state lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw for Dear Bangasree Damodar. Results of today’s lucky draw will be uploaded on the official website at 4pm today on: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

There are a range of exciting money prizes for today’s winners. The first winner of Dear Bangasree Damodar will receive Rs 50 lakh from the state lottery department while the second prize-winner will receive Rs 9,000. The second runner-up of Saturday’s lucky draw will win Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will take home Rs 250. The fifth prize for today’s lottery is worth Rs 120. One lucky participant can also win the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

You can check Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar results following these steps:

Step 1: Since the winning ticket numbers for Dear Bangasree Damodar will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery follow the correct link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will feature a hyperlink that reads “4 pm result.”

Step 3: Follow the 4pm result tab and you will be redirected to a new web page that will show the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar’s winning tickets.

Step 4: The winning lottery ticket numbers will be displayed on a fresh web page. Ticket-holders can check their ticket number and see if they have found a spot on the list.

If you find your ticket number matching with the winning ticket numbers for Saturday’s Sambad Lottery, you will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration i.e. July 24.

