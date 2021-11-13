West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for November 13 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

If you are one of the ticket-holders of November 13 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, this is the perfect time to grab hold of it and wait with bated breath for the results of today’s lucky draw. West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will take place this Saturday afternoon. The results of the lucky draw can be checked by participants after they will be updated on the official website at 4 pm today: www.lotterysambadresult.in

The lucky winners of Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw stand a chance to win a range of money prizes. The ticket number which wins the first lucky draw prize will bring Rs 50 lakh to its owner. The second prize is Rs 9,000, followed by Rs 500 for the third prize and Rs 250 for the fourth prize. The fifth prize winning ticket will bring Rs 120 to its owner. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangasree Damodar will receive Rs 1,000.

To check November 13 West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar results, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Dear Bangasree Damodar result will be released on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery. Follow the given link to access the website: www.lotterysambadresult.in .

Step 2: The official lottery website will display a series of lucky draw results, however, you would have to click on the hyperlink that reads “4 pm result.”

Step 3: The webpage will now display the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

Ticket holders should check and tally the ticket numbers mentioned in the list to confirm if they have won any prize or not. Winners of Saturday’s Sambad Lottery, will have to receive the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration which is November 13.

The State lottery department will transfer the prize money after running a thorough verification process.

