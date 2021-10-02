West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for October 2 at 4 PM; Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Check

The results of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, which is held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, are declared at 4 pm every Saturday. West Bengal is one of the 13 states that organises legal lotteries. The state lottery department conducts daily, weekly and annual lotteries, giving locals a chance to put their luck to the test and win money.

The lucky draw is conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. The tickets for Saturday’s lottery are sold at state-authorised shops for Rs 6. Once the lottery draw is conducted, the winning numbers are uploaded on the official website lotterysambadresult.in. The local leading newspapers also carry the winning numbers.

Those buying tickets for the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery dated October 2, can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the search engine, and enter www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The link for Dear Bangasree Damodar 4.00 pm result dated October 2 will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Once you click the link, a pdf file will open on a new page

Step 4: Ticket holders can check the winning lottery numbers and match those with their lottery ticket number

The West Bengal Saturday weekly lottery gives away a total of six prizes. The list of prizes is available on the online portal in an easily accessible PDF format too.

The ticket holder who bags the first spot in the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery gets a prize of Rs 50 lakh. Whoever lands second in the winning list is rewarded Rs 9,000, while Rs 500 is given to the individual/individuals who secure the third spot. Rs 250 is given to the ticketholder who comes fourth and Rs 120 is awarded to the fifth position holder. Other than this, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is given to one lucky winner of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery.

Those, who are lucky enough to get a spot in the winning list, can claim their prize from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the release of the result.

