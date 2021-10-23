West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for October 23 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal lotteries are conducted by the West Bengal State Government, throughout the week. Of all the days, Saturdays are dedicated to the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, which is held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. Like other lotteries, the Dear Bangasree Damodar, is also organised in a traditional offline, paper method. Two independent judges are picked to supervise the state lotteries.

If you wish to participate in West Bengal’s Saturday lottery game, you can purchase the lottery ticket for Rs 6 from any state-authorised shop. The results of the lottery are released at 4 pm at the official website of the lottery department, lotterysambadresult.in in a PDF format. They are also released in the local newspapers of the state.

The prize structure of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step process to view results

Step 1: Access the Sambad Lottery official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the hyperlink reading - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 23.10.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4.00 pm result. Click on it.

Step 3: The winning ticket numbers will appear on a new page.

Step 4: Match the result with the serial number of your lottery ticket.

If you are one of the lucky winners, you are required to complete a mandatory verification process at the West Bengal Gazette office. Following the announcement of the results, the validity for claiming prize is only 30 days. It is important that you claim the prize within the stipulated period or else you will not be able to claim it later.

Report to the West Bengal Gazette office, with the winning ticket and an identity proof. Post verification, the amount will be transferred.

Day-wise list of lottery games by West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

