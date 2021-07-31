West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

If you have bought the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar tickets and are willing to test, you can check the results for the lucky draw today. The state lottery department of West Bengal will declare the result for the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery lucky draw on their official website at 4 pm on Saturday, July 31.The tickets for this lottery game can be purchased for Rs 6 from any lottery shop authorised by the state.

If you hope to to win one of the exciting prizes, you can check the lottery results by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and visit the official website at lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Look for the option ‘Lottery Sambad Result 31.07.2021 ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ on the home page and simply click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen displaying the results of the lottery.

Step 4: Ensure that you match the numbers of your lottery ticket carefully with the ones provided in the list. In case, your number corresponds with any of the figures in the list, you have won the prize.

You are eligible to win the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery should note few pointers mentioned below:

The prize winners must visit the West Bengal Gazette office where they should produce the winning ticket with a valid ID proof. The process can be initiated only within 30 days only from the date of the declaration of the result. The ticket will be verified by the West Bengal Gazette office for authenticity.

Following seven different kinds are rolled out by the department for every day of the week.

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

