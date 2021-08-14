West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for August 14 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Saturday’s lucky draw conducted by the West Bengal lottery department will be announcing the winners of Dear Bangasree Damodar for August 14. The winners list for today’s lucky draw will be made available at 4 pm on the official website of Lottery Sambad atwww.lotterysambadonline.com.

If you happen to have bought the tickets for the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery for Saturday, then you stand a chance of winning one of the six prizes given to the lucky ticket-holders. The top prize for today’s lottery for which people get in line to buy the tickets is Rs 50 lakh. Those who win the second prize in today’s lucky draw will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winners will receive Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner will take home Rs 250. The fifth prize winners will take home Rs 120 each and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is given to one lucky winner.

Here is how you can check the results for today’s West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery, by following these simple steps:

Step 1: The winners’ list can be viewed online through the official website of the West Bengal state lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The lottery homepage will appear on the official website. Here, you will have to click on the hyperlink “Lottery Sambad Result 14.08.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result.”

Step 3: A fresh web page will light up the screen of your smart device where the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result will be displayed with the winning numbers.

Step 4: Look out for any lottery ticket number that may match with yours to check if you have won or not.

The winning lottery ticket-holders will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the announcement of the result. For this, you would have to visit the West Bengal Gazette officeto submit the ticket at the concerned department and complete the verification process by producing their official identification documents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here