West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for August 7 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out seven different lotteries for each day of the week. The weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ will be declared at lotterysambadresult.in on August 7 at 4 pm by the state lottery department. Those who have purchased the ticket to try their luck can check if they managed to make it to the lucky winner list. Every West Bengal weekly lottery ticket can be bought from any state-authorised lottery shop for just Rs 6. If you are on the winning list, following are the prizes you are eligible for:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Lottery ticket buyers can follow the steps given below to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal lottery department at www.lotterysambadresult.in on any browser

Step 2: Look for ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery 4 PM’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: A new page will appear where the list of winning lottery tickets will flash

Step 4: Match the winning lottery ticket numbers displayed on the screen with your ticket to find out if you won the prize or not

The winning ticket holders must visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office in order to claim the prize within 30 days from the announcement of the result. The winning ticket should be submitted along with a valid ID proof at the state lottery office for the verification process, carried out to ascertain authenticity.

A complete day-wise list of the seven lotteries conducted out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department is as below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

