West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for December 11 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will organise the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery on December 11, Saturday. Throughout the week, the lotteries are rolled out under the supervision of two independent judges at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue. The lucky draws are organised offline by pulling out lucky draws. If you are looking forward to participating in Saturday’s lottery, you can buy tickets from the state-authorized shops for just Rs 6. The Dear Bangasree Damodar results will be uploaded by 4 pm on the department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Procedure to view results:

Step 1: Head to the official website of Sambad Lottery website or click the link www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search engine

Step 2: The link will guide you to a new homepage, look for the link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 11.12.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4.00 pm result and click on it.

Step 3: A pdf with winning numbers will flash on the screen.

Step 4: Meticulously, match the winning list with your winning lottery ticket

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: How To Claim The Reward?

Visit the West Bengal Gazette office, and surrender the winning lottery ticket along with a valid identity proof to claim the prize money. Once you surrender, the department official will hold a verification process to check authenticity.

The validity of the winning ticket is for 30 days, and its numbers are for 30 days from the date of the results. The prize amount will get transferred to the winner’s bank account after the authentication and tax deduction process.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

