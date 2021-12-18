West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results For December 18 at 4 PM; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: For the people who bought the West Bengal Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery tickets for December 18, the results of the lucky draw will be published today. If you want to test your luck, buy the Dear Bangasree Damodar tickets from any state authorised ticket selling shops. The Lottery Sambad will be announcing the winning tickets of the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery lucky draw on their official website at 4 pm on Saturday, December 18.

Tickets of this lottery lucky draw are sold for Rs 6 each. If your Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw-winning numbers, you are eligible to win exciting cash prizes. The monetary rewards range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Prize money

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

If you want to watch the West Bengal Saturday Lottery Result, follow these simple steps to check today’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw results:

Step 1: First visit the official website of the Lottery Sambad department or simply follow the link, www.lotterysambadresult.in to access today’s winning lottery list.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, a number of links to several other lucky draw results will feature. Click on the hyperlink reading, “Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery, December 18, 4 PM.”

Step 3: The link will redirect you to a new webpage wherein a list of Dear Bangasree Damodar winning lottery tickets will appear.

Step 4: Check the winning list with your Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket number to find out if you have won any prize.

Winners are also expected to carry their Dear Bangasree Damodar winning ticket and a valid identity proof to the lottery office for the verification process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.