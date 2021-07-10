West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for July 10; Here's Step-by-step Guide to Check

If the process of buying lottery tickets and anticipating the chances of winning whopping prize money excites you and you have Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery tickets, then today is a crucial day. The West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket holders will get to know the results for today’s lucky draw. The results will be updated on the official website at 4pm today on the official website that is www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Winners of today’s lucky draw stand a chance of winning a wide range of money prizes. Dear Bangasree Damodar’s first prize winner will receive Rs 50 lakh. The second prize of the lucky draw will win Rs 9,000. The third prize and fourth winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 250,respectively; while the fifth prize winner will take home Rs 120. One of the lucky participants can also win a chance of receiving the consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

If you are one of the ticket owners of today’s lucky draw, here is how you can check the result for the West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar:

Step 1: The result for Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website will appear on your screen with its homepage. Here you can see the hyperlink that reads “4 pm result”

Step 3: As you click on the result tab you will be redirected to a new web page that will feature the winning list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar

Step 4: Ticket-holders can tally their ticket number and see if they have won any prize

If the winning ticket numbers for Saturday’s Sambad Lottery lucky draw matches your ticket number, you must claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration i.e. from July 10. The state lottery department will run a thorough verification process of the winners and transfer the prize money after mandatory tax deductions.

