West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for July 3; Check Details

The result of Saturday, July 3, lottery organised by West Bengal State Lottery Department will be declared at 4 PM on their official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. The first prize winner of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery gets to take home a sum of Rs 50 Lakh. The second, third and fourth prize winners get Rs 9000, Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. The consolation prize of this lottery is fixed at Rs 1000. The result of this lottery is decided by a draw of tickets.

If you have purchased the ticket for July 3 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery then here are the steps that you will have to follow for checking the result:

Step 1: Search for West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser of your choice.

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 03.7.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where the winning numbers of the 03.7.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will be mentioned. Match the winning digits with your ticket number.

If you are one of the lucky prize winners make sure that you report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days of winning along with your lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof. The photo identity card is required so that no fraud takes place. Once the verification is done, the amount will be credited to your bank account. In case the winning prize falls under the tax bracket then you will receive the amount after tax deduction.

Apart from the Saturday lottery the department also organises six other lotteries over the week. These lotteries include Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery, and Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery.

