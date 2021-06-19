West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for June 19 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The Saturday lottery conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department is called the Dear Bangasree Damodar. Those who have purchased the ticket for June 19, lottery can check the result at 4 PM on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The department also organises six other daily lotteries on different days of the week. These include, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery and Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery.

The prize money of all the daily lotteries is the same. The first prize winner gets to take home a sum of Rs 50 Lakh followed by the second prize winner who gets Rs 9,000. The third prize winner gets Rs 500 and the fourth prize wins Rs 250. Apart from these prizes, there is also a consolation prize which is worth Rs 1000.

If you have bought the ticket for June 19, Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, here are the steps that you will need to follow for knowing the result:

Step 1: Type www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search bar of any internet browser of your preference

Step 2: On landing on the homepage of the website, look for an option that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 19.6.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’

Step 3: After clicking the option you will be taken to a new page where you can see the list of winning numbers

Step 4: Carefully match your ticket number with the winning numbers.

In case you have won a prize in the June 19, Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, then you will have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department office within 30 days from the winning date.

The prize winner will also need to carry a valid photo identity proof and the winning ticket for verification purposes. Once the entire verification is done, money will be credited to the winner’s account. If the prize won falls under the tax bracket, then tax will be deducted at the source.

