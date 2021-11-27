West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for November 27; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: A Rs 6 ticket of West Bengal’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can guide you to win cash prizes up to Rs 50 lakh. Today, November 27, the West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery. The results will be out by 4 pm on the official website of the department, lotterysambadresult.in.

The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery offers five monetary rewards along with a consolation prize. The winner of the first spot in today’s winning list will take home Rs 50 lakh. Rs 9,000 will be given to the individual who bags second place, and the third prize of Rs 500 is given to the person who comes third. For securing the fourth and fifth spot, ticket holders receive Rs 250 and Rs 120. One lucky winner is awarded the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can check the result of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar at 4 pm:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery or follow the link - lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the website, look for the link ‘Lottery Sambad Result 27.11.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4.00 pm result. Click on it

Step 3: The link will redirect you to West Bengal State Lottery result

Points to remember

If a ticket matches with the winning numbers, the ticket holder will have to present the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

Winners have only 30 days to claim the prize, from the date of declaration of the result. The number and the lottery ticket will be invalid after the time period of 30-days is over.

Once the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, a verification process is also carried out. Along with the tickets, winners have to submit identification proof too. Winners will be allowed to take the prize money home once the verification drill is completed.

It is important to note that tax will also get deducted if the prize money falls in the tax bracket.

West Bengal State weekly lottery:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

