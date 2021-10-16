West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for October 16 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Dear Bangasree Damodar results will be revealed today. Conducted by the West Bengal State Government, it is a popular lottery rolled out every Saturday. The department holds daily, weekly and annual lotteries at the Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The Dear Bangasree Damodar, just like other lottery games, is organised in a traditional offline, paper method. Two independent judges supervise the state lotteries.

If you wish to participate in the game, you can purchase the lottery ticket for just Rs 6 from any state-authorised shops. The results are published online at lotterysambadresult.in in a PDF format. They are also released in the local leading newspapers of the state.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step process to view results:

Step 1: Access the Sambad Lottery official website on any browser or in the search box, type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Locate the hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 16.10.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4.00 pm result and click on the tab

Step 3: View the winning ticket numbers on the new page where the list of result will appear

Step 4: Check the result and match with the serial numbers on your lottery ticket

If your ticket number has matched with the lottery results, then you are one of the lucky winners. If you wish to claim the winning amount, you have to complete a mandatory verification process at the West Bengal Gazette office. Sincethe validity for claiming prize is only 30 days following the result, make sure you are within the stipulated period to complete necessary formalities. You need to report at theoffice with your winning ticket and a valid identity proof. Submit thedocuments for the officials at the department to ensure authenticity. You have to wait for the deduction of taxes, as compulsory by the government and collect the winning prize.

Day-wise list of games by West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

