West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for October 9 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The results of the weekly Dear Bangasree Damodar for October 9, Saturday will be released at 4pm. The West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out one of the most popular lotteries in the country. Conducted at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the lucky draw is held under the supervision of two independent judges. Organised daily, weekly and annually, the lottery games are held in an offline, paper method. Lottery tickets can be bought from state-authorised shops at a nominal cost of Rs 6.

The winning numbers for the Dear Bangasree Damodar Sambad Lottery will be updated on the official site lotterysambadresult.in. Lottery participants can check the result, once announced, by visiting the official portal.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Procedure to view results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Department or just type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Locate the tab flashing ‘Lottery Sambad Result 09.10.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4.00 pm result on a new page and click

Step 3: On your screen, a list with winning numbers will be displayed

Step 4: Match the result numbers with your lottery ticket

In order to claim the prize amount, report to the West Bengal Gazette office. Submit your winning ticket along with a valid identity proof to the officials at the department to verify authenticity. The lottery ticket and its numbers are valid for 30 days following the announcement of the results. The winner can take the prize amount after the tax deduction process.

Day-wise list of lotteries by West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

