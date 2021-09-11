West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for September 11 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The Government of West Bengal organises State Lotteries on a daily basis. The State Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar is one of the popular lotteries, conducted on Saturday. The lottery ticket can be easily purchased for just Rs 6 from any state-authorised lottery shops. If you are one of the ticket holders, you can try your luck. The lucky lottery numbers for the weekly lottery will be updated at lotterysambadresult.in.

The results for the September 11 Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery will be announced at 4pm. If you are interested in finding out the result of your fate, all you have to do is view the result, once released. The lottery results are generally released in an easily accessible PDF format.

Prize structure for lottery winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Procedure to check results:

Step 1: Open any browser and visit the official website of West Bengal State Lottery Department. You can alternatively look type and search www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 11.9.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4 pm result. Click on this tab

Step 3: You will see a fresh page on your screen with a list of winning numbers

Step 4: Now, carefully check with the numbers on your ticket and find out if they correspond with the displayed numbers. If your ticket number matches the one on the screen, your luck has favoured you.

To claim the prize amount, the winning ticket holder should report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office. Here, you will be required to submit your ticket and a valid identity proof with the authorities.

The officers will verify the documents for authenticity. Once the process is successfully completed, you are entitled to take the prize home. The amount credited is subject to deduction of taxes, a mandatory rule by the State Government.

Complete day-wise list of the West Bengal State Lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

The Directorate of State Lotteries was established under the Finance (Revenue) Department in 1968. These weekly lotteries are conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. The venue of this lottery is revealed ahead of each draw.

