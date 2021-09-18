West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for September 18 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Directorate will conduct the Sambad Lottery draw for Dear Bangasree Damodar tickets today at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The West Bengal lottery result for the Dear Bangasree Damodar tickets will be released on the official website of West Bengal State Lotteries at lotterysambadresult.in. The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results will be published online after 4 pm on September 18.

The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 across the state through authorised shops of West Bengal State Lotteries. Those who have participated in the lottery can check the lottery results after it is released. The lottery systems also publish the results in the local leading newspapers of the state.

Prize structure for entitled winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step guide to view results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of West Bengal State Lottery Department or in the search engine,type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Lottery Sambad Result 18.9.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar’ 4 pm result on the new page

Step 3: A list with the winning ticket numbers will flash on your screen

Step 4: Check the numbers on your ticket number with the list and carefully match to see if you won

Visit the West Bengal Gazette office if you wish to claim the prize amount. Submit the winning ticket and a valid identity proof to the authorities for verification. The lottery ticket and numbers are valid for 30 days after the results are published online. The entitled winner can receive the amount after the authentication process and tax deduction.

Here is a list of state-run lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

