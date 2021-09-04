West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for September 4 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ is a popular weekly lottery rolled out every Saturday. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will notify the results at 4 pm. The lottery numbers for September 4 will be updated on the official website, lotterysambadresult.in. Ticket holders can check if, with any luck, their ticket won any prize in this lottery draw. The results can be viewed after it is released and is available to be accessed by lottery ticket buyers. The lottery ticket can be purchased from any state-authorised lottery shop at a nominal cost of Rs 6.

Following is the list of prizes you are eligible for, if you are on the winning list:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Lottery ticket holders can follow the easy procedure mentioned below to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal State Lottery Department on any browser or just type www.lotterysambadresult.in in search box

Step 2: On the homepage, look for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 4.9.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4.00 pm’ result and just click on the tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen displaying the list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Step 4: Carefully match the winning lottery ticket numbers on the screen with your ticket to see if you are one of the lucky winners

The winning ticket holders must report to the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize. The winning ticket and the numbers are valid for not more than 30 days from the date of the results. The ticket and a valid ID proof should be submitted with the authorities at the state lottery office. The verification process is carried out to ascertain authenticity. The winner can receive the amount after the deduction of the taxes.

There are seven different lotteries rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Here is a complete day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

