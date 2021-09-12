West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results for September 12 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

For those who purchase the West Bengal Lottery Sambad weekly tickets, Sunday marks the lucky draw event for Dear Bangasree Ichamati. If you are one of the ticket-holders of Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery, then do not forget to check the official website to see the list of winning tickets. Lottery Sambad will reveal the list of winning Dear Bangasree Ichamati tickets at 4.00 pm. This can be checked on the official website of the Sambad Lottery Department at www.lotterysambadonline.com

The Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw takes place every Sunday and promises some of the most exciting prizes to its winners. Participants who find their ticket numbers in the winning list can win the prize money starting from Rs 50 lakh for the first winner to Rs 120 for the fifth prize winner. The ticket number that wins the second prize in the lucky draw will take home Rs 9,000, while the third prize winner will have the claim to a prize money of Rs 500. The fourth prize winner in the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw receives Rs 250, followed by the fifth prize winner taking home Rs 120. The consolation prize for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery is Rs 1,000.

Follow these four steps to check the results of Sunday September 12 West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery:

Step 1: The official web address of the lottery website can be accessed with the help of a smartphone or a computer with reliable internet connection. The official web address is: www.lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2: The homepage of the official website will feature various options. For those looking for the winning list of Dear Bangasree Ichamati, click on the “4 pm result” under “Today’s result.”

Step 3: Download the lucky draw result of Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati and check if your ticket number is mentioned in the winning list.

Winners of September 12, Sunday’s lucky draw for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result will have to claim their prize visiting the West Bengal Gazette office. The lucky draw winners will also have to submit their tickets along with other identification documents within 30 days from the date of result declaration i.e. September 12.

