West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Result for August 29 at 4 PM; Here’s How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Department will announce Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result for August 29 at 4 pm. The winning lottery ticket numbers will be uploaded on the West Bengal Lottery website Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in in pdf form. Those who have bought tickets for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery for Sunday draw can visit the official portal to check if they have won any prizes. The lottery tickets are available at any state-authorised lottery shop at the rate of Rs 6.

Follow the below mentioned steps to check the Dear Bangasree Ichamati result for August 29:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official portal at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Next, look for the lottery result link that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 29.08.2021 Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ and click on it

Step 3: The category-wise winning list of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will be opened on a fresh web page

Step 4: West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati ticket holders can search their lottery ticket number in the winning list

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati winning numbers, you can win the maximum prize of Rs 50 lakh while the minimum prize is Rs 250.

The winners of the West Bengal Sunday lottery can win these below-mentioned prizes:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

The winners of the West Bengal Sunday weekly lottery will be required to submit their winning lottery ticket number along with valid id proof to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. The winners will be given the prize money post document-verification.

The state lottery department of West Bengal rolls out seven lottery draws in a week. Those who couldn’t make it to the winning list of Dear Bangasree Ichamati today, can try their luck in other lotteries as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here