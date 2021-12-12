West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Result For December 12 at 4 PM; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: The daily lotteries conducted by the West Bengal Lottery Department gives people a chance to win big cash prizes by buying lottery tickets from state authorised shops. Every Sunday, the lottery department conducts the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery, the draws of which are held at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue under the supervision of two independent judges.

If you have bought the lottery tickets for this week’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery for December 12, you may check the results online after they get declared on the state lottery department’s official results’ portal www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm.

The Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery gives out five monetary prizes to lucky winners along with a few consolation prizes.

The winner of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery gets Rs 50 lakh prize money, while the runner-up receives a Rs 9,000 reward. The second runner gets Rs 500 prize followed by Rs 250 and Rs 120 prizes for winners of fourth and fifth spot. Additionally, the department hands out a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for a few lucky winners.

Here’s how to check your Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results:

To check the Sunday lottery result, log on to the West Bengal Lottery department’s official result website lotterysambadresult.in

On the homepage, locate ‘‘Lottery Sambad Result 12.12.2021 Dear Bangasree Ichamati 4.00 pm result.’ and click on it to process.

You will now be redirected to a page containing December 12 Dear Bangasree Ichamati’s result

Here’s how to claim Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results:

If the result’s lucky number matches the numbers on your ticket, you will have to report to the West Bengal lottery department office to claim your prize money following proper verification. The WB lottery department gives a window of 30 days for claiming this reward, any claims made beyond this window are considered invalid.

For the verification process, the winner has to submit the original lottery ticket along with a valid ID document.

After due verification, the winner will receive the lottery amount after all applicable tax deductions.

Daily Lotteries of the WB lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

