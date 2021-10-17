West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Result for October 17 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Ticket holders of October 17 Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery can check the result today which will be announced by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4 pm. The lucky draw for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery is held every Sunday and the result is made available on department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. Visit the website through your internet browser to check the winning list for this Sunday.

The lucky winner who bags the first spot in the draw of Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery takes home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Second prize winners are awarded a monetary reward of Rs 9,000 while for third and fourth prizes the reward is Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. The department also awards Rs 120 as fifth prize and a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is given to one lucky winner of the Sunday lottery.

If you have bagged any of the above-mentioned prizes for October 17 West Bengal Sunday lottery, you need to claim your reward within 30 days of the announcement of the result. To claim the prize, you need to carry a valid photo ID proof and the winning ticket to the lottery department’s office.

Make sure that the ticket is not damaged in any way. Post the verification, the winning amount will be credited to your account. In case the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, tax as applicable will be deducted and the remaining cash prize will be credited.

The department conducts seven daily lotteries throughout the year and those interested can buy tickets for the same from any authorised seller in the state:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.