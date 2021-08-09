West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results for August 8 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Ichamati is a popular weekly lottery conducted every Sunday. The results of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery will be announced at 4pm. The results for West Bengal weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ for August 8 will be updated on the official website i.e. lotterysambadresult.in. The cost of each ticket is Rs 6.

Those who have purchased the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery ticket, can see if luck favoured them. They can check results, once released, to find their lucky numbers on the winner list. It should be noted that in addition to five key prizes, the department offers a consolation prize worth Rs 1000. Following structure reveals the amount for the main winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Lottery ticket holders can check the results by follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal lottery department or directly type and search www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on “Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery 4 PM’ tab on homepage

Step 3: A list of winning lottery tickets will be displayed on a new page.

Step 4: Match the winning numbers to the ones in your own ticket to find out if you are a lucky winner

Things to know:

If you’re one of the few lucky winners, you have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize. The number will be valid for 30 days from the date of announcement from the result’s day. Submit your winning ticket and a valid identity proof, both will be verified for authenticity. Post the verification process, one can receive the winning amount which will only be credited after the deduction of taxes.

West Bengal State Lottery Department has seven weekly games in the afternoon as stated below-

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

