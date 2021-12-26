West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results for December 26 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh!

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Taking a chance by buying a lottery ticket comes with its own share of thrill and excitement and if you happen to have bought the ticket for Sunday’s West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw for December 26 then today is the day you will get to know if you made it to the winning list or not. The state lottery department will reveal the list of winning lottery tickets for Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw at 4.00 pm. Those who have bought tickets for today’s lucky draw can check the results on the official website of the Sambad Lottery Department at: www.lotterysambadonline.com .

The West Bengal State lottery department organises weekly lucky draws for enthusiastic players interested in winning exciting money prizes. The first prize winner of Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw will receive Rs 50 lakh.

The first runner up winner of today’s lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 9,000, while the third prize winner will take home Rs 500. The fourth prize winner of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw receives Rs 250, followed by the fifth prize winner taking home Rs 120. The consolation prize winner of Sunday’s Lottery Sambad lucky draw wins Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can check the results of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery following this link: lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2: The homepage will feature a tab that reads ‘4 pm result’ under ‘Today’s result’ category.

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink, you will be redirected to a new webpage featuring winners of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw for December 26.

Winners of Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery can claim the prize money from the nearest West Bengal Gazette office. The winners must note that they are required to submit their ticket along with their photo identification to the concerned department within 30 days from the date of result declaration i.e. December 26. Winners will receive the prize money after the successful verification and tax deduction if applicable.

